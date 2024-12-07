The Socialism of Bitcoin!

Friday Night Live 6 December 2024





In this episode, I examine the implications of the Daniel Penny case, where an ex-Marine faces legal charges for trying to protect subway passengers, warning that this may deter civic responsibility amidst rising violence. I share a personal story of heroism and discuss the cultural decline of trust and safety in communities.





I critique the flawed structure of Social Security, advocating for individual initiative over government dependency. The conversation shifts to the impact of artificial intelligence on creativity and discourse, highlighting ideological biases that hinder engagement.





Finally, I challenge the idea of "happy wife, happy life," urging listeners to value genuine connections based on mutual respect and open communication in an increasingly distracted world.





