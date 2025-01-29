BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exploring Conviction & Repentance: Holy Spirit's Role In Your Change
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
13 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, we explore the concept of conviction through various stories in the Bible. The speaker emphasizes the difference between sharing religion and sharing words from the scripture. Key stories include Joseph's brothers feeling guilty for selling him, Pharaoh's repeated disobedience despite being shown his wrongs, and the Israelites' realization of their sins. The speaker highlights the role of the Holy Spirit in convicting us of our wrongs and stressing that conviction alone is not enough; it must lead to repentance and change. Join us as we learn about the power of the Holy Spirit and the importance of acting on our convictions.

Keywords
holy spiritbible studyrepentancechristian teachingschristian sermonreligious teachingsroderick websterbiblical lessonsspiritual convictionconviction in the biblejoseph and his brotherspharaoh hardened heartmorning devotionsreligious encouragementfaith and spirituality
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:15The Importance of Sharing the Word

00:52Conviction in the Bible: Joseph's Brothers

03:34Pharaoh's Hardened Heart

07:59Conviction and Repentance

09:13Conclusion and Blessings

