28% of residents (42 of 152) died within 3 weeks of getting COVID-19 vaccine, says Steve Kirsch

42 out of 152 residents (28%) DIED within 3 weeks of getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a Skilled Nursing Facility. Normally, fewer than one (1) patient would have died during any 3-week period. For the entire year of 2020, this facility had ZERO (0) COVID deaths.
The article by Steve Kirsch posted on Aug 8, 2023 is posted here: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/breaking-over-25-of-elderly-residents
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News