Iran warns Israel Response to future aggression 'will be more powerful & destructive than Operation True Promise I & II'

Iran warns Israel: Response to future aggression 'will be more powerful and destructive than Operation True Promise I & II'

'Zionists will then become a lesson to history'

⚡️ What are the chances? For the first time in nearly 20 years — IAEA has declared Iran in non-compliance with its nuclear safeguards - more about this at link and what Iran will do about this (Keep reading why below):

19 voted in favor, 3 against (Burkina Faso, China, Russia)

11 abstained

'Uranium enrichment in Iran will now increase significantly'

Western actions forced us to rescind our position — Iranian Atomic Energy Spox Kamalvandi

SAYS that INCREASED ENRICHMENT now taking place

Iran orders launching of NEW uranium enrichment center in response to IAEA's 'political decision'

Will also 'replace first-generation equipment at the Fordow Enrichment Plant with advanced sixth-generation equipment'

Troubling scenario brewing today - IAEA working with Israel?

Leaked documents (video posted about 2 days ago) were released by Iranian media reportedly reveal that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has been fully coordinating with Israel and carrying out its directives.

These files are part of the sensitive intelligence cache Iran recently seized from Israel.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff:

IAEA report on Iran is troubling

The international community is considering how to deal with the IAEA report, and we are monitoring the situation.

This comes after Iran published documents showing Rafael Grossi was working closely with Israel on the Iranian nuclear issue.



