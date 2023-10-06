BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔍 Uncover the Hidden Culprit Behind Low Thyroid! 🔍
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
120 views • 10/06/2023

🌟 🩺 Join Dr. Heather Stone, a dedicated functional medicine practitioner from Integrated Health Center of the Rockies, as she reveals a crucial insight about thyroid health.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3QZcZDs

Did you know that up to 98% of women with low thyroid actually have Hashimoto's? ⚔️

🦠 Hashimoto's is an autoimmune condition where your immune system targets and slowly destroys thyroid tissue over time.

This immune system attack often starts years before an official low thyroid diagnosis.

In many cases, it's triggered after giving birth, but it can also be triggered by hormonal fluctuations during puberty or major stress and trauma. 🤰📈

🌟 Understanding Hashimoto's is crucial for managing thyroid health.

Tune in to the full episode with Dr. Heather Stone (Link in bio or description above). 🎧

autoimmunehashimotosimmunesystemhealthawarenessthyroidhealth
