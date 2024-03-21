© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Ukraine is the largest supplier of children for pedophile networks - human trafficking & organ harvesting”
“It has child kennels with surrogate mothers for this purpose”
“The international criminal court should prosecute Zelensky for bombing innocent women & children”
Source @Marcel de Graaff :
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/