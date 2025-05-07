© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia’s FM on EU airspace closures: a DISGRACE
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov called attempts by a number of EU countries to prevent European leaders' planes from flying to Russia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of victory a disgrace.
Lavrov says Zelensky, who 'preaches NAZI values', welcomed by EU.
While European leaders defending 'common historical memory' have their rights stripped.
Adding:
🚨🪖🔥Pentagon admits Russia has changed warfare forever
US Army Secretary Daniel Driskill dropped a bombshell:
Washington is having to rethink its military shopping list — thanks in no small part to Russia’s ever-evolving drones.
The reason?
🇷🇺 Putin says Russia delivered 1.5 million+ drones to its military
💰 The US is investing billions in high-tech gear…
💥 …but cheap Russian drones are blowing them up at a fraction of the cost
🧮 Cost-efficiency is now a national security issue
Adding: In Kharkov, the car of the famous UAV designer Andrey Gumenniy was blown up; he died, Defense Minister Umerov reported.
Gumenny was the chief designer of the KNK aviation scientific and technical society.
Update: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has denied that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made any statement regarding the reported death of drone designer Andrey Gumenniy in Kharkov.