Fresh Pipeline Explosion Another False Flag?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
164 views • 10/15/2023

There has been another oil pipeline sabotaged between Finland and Estonia. 

Of course, it was Russia doing some 'payback' for the Nord Stream bombing that they, Russia, obviously did, according to western media reports. Those pesky Russians. They're well known for shooting themselves in the foot just to gain the high ground.

If you'd like to see how this western propaganda piece is playing out, just watch this video. It has some truly eye-opening insights in it and further exposes the lies and mis-information that those who are corrupt in the western political sphere continue to feed us.

Video Source:

Borzzikman

Closing Theme Music:

'Brace For Impact' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Borzzikman or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun13:08

Keywords
false flagrussiafinlandestoniapipeline sabotagebaltic pipeline
