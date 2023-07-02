© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burning cars and fireworks amid violent protests in Colombes over teen shooting
Parisian suburb of Colombes sees burning garbage bins and cars fill the streets as France in gripped by fourth night of unrest over deadly police shooting of a teen
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com