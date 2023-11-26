WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THIS...

First published at 01:11 UTC on November 26th, 2023.

#PALESTINE

#ISRAEL

#GENOCIDE

TheCrowhouse

TheCrowhouse

Subscribed

99892 subscribers

Click Here! New BitChute Merch Store! Black Friday Special 40% Off!

My apologies for the low quality audio on this report. I'm still having microphone issues

https://thecrowhouse.com

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-4683704

VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/

FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10

CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/thecrowhouse

3Speak: https://3speak.tv/user/maxigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxigan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_igan/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecrowhouse1

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/

Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical

Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan

Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse

Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702

TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:

https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

Audio Only: https://audio.com/the-crowhouse

The Crowhouse Community Forums:

https://thecrowhouse.community/

Donations to the TheCrowhouse can be received via Stripe or direct contributions can be made via Wise bank.

If you are able to assist please visit this page:

https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html

Any support is greatly appreciated

Crypto-currencies:

Bitcoin:

bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa

Ethereum:

0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D

Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ

Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat

Litecoin:

LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ

Dash:

XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm

Bitcoin Cash:

qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g

XRP:

rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

My apologies for the lack of links for this report folks. Traveling, Hurricanes and temporary accom have made things quite difficult.

Sea Street in Gaza Little with bodies of civilians

https://twitter.com/i/status/1727994362603458647

5 year old taken to prison by israeli soldiers

https://twitter.com/i/status/1727092095624896534

Ehud Barak says israel built tunnels under al shifa hospital

https://twitter.com/i/status/1727737132012150819

CNN Host STUNNED By Israeli Admission of Tunnels

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTF1zLzrpw8

Why does a rabbi own PornHub?

https://www.straturka.com/why-does-a-rabbi-own-pornhub/

Silent killer 'strikes down 12 healthy young people each week' with sudden cardiac death

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/health/silent-killer-strikes-down-12-31430068

Anarchapulco Tickets - Use The coupon IGAN for a 10% discount

https://anarchapulco.com

Max Igan en Español

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/

https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5

Biometric Update

https://www.biometricupdate.com/

Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition

http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!