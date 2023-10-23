BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How You Can Help Stop Israel's Genocide of Palestinians
68 views • 10/23/2023
Blackstone Intelligence
 
Premiered 10/23/2023 

Over 2 million Palestinian people trapped in Gaza are living through genocide in real time, as Israel bombs and starves them. Your solidarity is vital. Israel's total bombardment of Gaza is directly funded by the U.S. government, with a blank check for $3.8 billion/year in U.S. military funding to Israel. Now, the U.S. is promising to send more weapons and military funding for genocide. Congress must stop arming Israel. PLEASE TAKE ACTION: I'm asking you to call your members of Congress. It's extremely important to hold them accountable now. Click here to make calls: https://uscpr.org/GazaCall Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285 Patreon: @blackstoneintel https://www.patreon.com/blackstoneintel Paypal: @blackstoneintel https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/black... Facebook: @blackstoneintel https://www.facebook.com/blackstoneintel Instagram: @blackstoneintel https://www.instagram.com/blackstonei... Twitter: @blackstoneintel & @morphonios https://www.twitter.com/morphonios https://www.twitter.com/blackstoneintel

childrencrimemurderisraelcongresssenatepalestinegazahelpcallstopblackstone intelligencegenocide of palestinians
