Follow Me and Live or Go Your Way and Die

There are so many people these days that are complicating the gospel with works as the flesh, or of dead religion, such as you have to go to church, you have to give tithe, you have to pray these certain ways, you have to be in bible study, you have to understand doctrines, you have to know the Greek, Hebrew and Aramaic… They are complicating the gospel and adding things to it that need NOT be added to the gospel for salvation. These sorts of people think you have to understand doctrines of men, and many other things in order to be saved. The whole gospel can be summed up in this saying that Jesus once said to a man of Liberia, by the name of Joshua Milton Blahyi; FOLLOW ME AND LIVE OR GO YOUR WAY AND DIE. These are the words that Jesus (roughly) said to him after he had killed a child in a human sacrifice, to gain power from the devil. You can watch this man’s testimony on Youtube. A lot of the videos are under “General Butt Naked” because that is the name he went by, because he would, well he would kill people in the nude to gain power. Jesus got this man’s attention and eventually he repented. But the whole gospel was summed up for him in FOLLOW ME AND LIVE OR GO YOUR WAY AND DIE. Hell is real. Satan and his demons are real, and Jesus Christ is REAL. This is the truth of the gospel. If you don’t repent, rebuke the devil, leave behind your sin, if you don’t throw off the ways of the world, if you do not crucify your flesh and go the way of Jesus YOU WILL DIE. Jesus Himself is the Way the Truth the Life, He is the ONLY way to the Father in Heaven. If you follow HIM you will live, if you go your way you will die. Are you following Jesus HIS way? Or are you trying to live for G(g)od YOUR way? May the grace of Jesus be with you.

