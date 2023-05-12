Avocado Garlic Dressing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Easy salad dressing recipe from Chef Adam A. Graham
1 avocado - pitted
1 TB miso paste
1/2 C water
1/4 C olive oil
1/2 C yellow onion - diced
1/4 C lemon juice or apple cider vinegar
2 garlic cloves - peeled and minced
pink salt to taste
Prepare ingredients and place in high powered blender.
Blend smooth