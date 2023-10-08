BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments How Effective is the Ukraine M777 Howitzers Blow Up Russian Positions
High Hopes
35 views • 10/08/2023

US Military News


Oct 7, 2023


The M777 Howitzer has several advantages over other artillery systems in the Ukrainian arsenal. First, it is lighter and more mobile than other towed or self-propelled howitzers, which makes it easier to transport and deploy in different terrains and conditions.


Second, it has a longer range and higher accuracy than other conventional howitzers, thanks to its advanced gun system and Excalibur rounds. Third, it has a lower cost and maintenance than other sophisticated howitzers, such as the German PzH 2000 or the French Caesar.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqXz2QsJjo0

russiawarus military newsukraineeffectivehowitzersblow uphorrifyingartillerym777
