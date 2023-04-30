Turdeau Gaslights Canada + Planet -- Claims he Never "Forced" Canadians to get Vaxxed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justin Trudeau recently appeared on national television and employed Canadians to believe him that he never forced any Canuck to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The reality is very different, he shut down travel to the unvaccinated, prevented them from going to the gym, to school, and froze the bank accounts of those in the freedom convoy and who donated to them, who dare disagree with him.#justintrudeau #canada #covid #mandates
