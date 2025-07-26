BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Secrets Unsealed: Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein. WH Gossip of the Ages. SDA Stephen Bohr's Apostasy
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • 1 month ago

Podcaster Joe Rogan hits Patel over Epstein claims: ‘Doesn’t make any sense. Joe Rogan attacked FBI Director Kash Patel in a new episode of his podcast Friday, charging that Patel’s claims about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were inconsistent.


“The guy’s saying there’s no tapes, there’s no video. That doesn’t make any sense. Everyone knows it doesn’t make any sense,” Rogan said in his most recent episode with former CIA officer Mike Baker.


Patel appeared on Rogan’s podcast in June, weeks prior to the release of the memo that ignited the firestorm. He then said repeatedly that the administration would be forthcoming in its review of documents related to Epstein.


The Epstein Conspiracy Is the Horror Story of Our Age. The conspiracy theory captures our anxieties about how power really works, but the boring version might say more.


Justice Department Told Trump in May That His Name Is Among Many in the Epstein Files. Bondi also told president at the meeting that Justice decided to not release more Jeffrey Epstein documents because of the presence of child pornography and the need to protect victims


#Trump

#Epstein

#EpsteinList

#SecretsUnsealed

#GhislaineMaxwell


#JoeRogan


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinghislaine maxwellepstein filesepstein islandkash pateltrump and epsteinjoe rogan joe roganpastor steven borg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy