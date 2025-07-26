Secrets Unsealed: Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein. WH Gossip of the Ages. SDA Stephen Bohr's Apostasy

Podcaster Joe Rogan hits Patel over Epstein claims: ‘Doesn’t make any sense. Joe Rogan attacked FBI Director Kash Patel in a new episode of his podcast Friday, charging that Patel’s claims about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were inconsistent.





“The guy’s saying there’s no tapes, there’s no video. That doesn’t make any sense. Everyone knows it doesn’t make any sense,” Rogan said in his most recent episode with former CIA officer Mike Baker.





Patel appeared on Rogan’s podcast in June, weeks prior to the release of the memo that ignited the firestorm. He then said repeatedly that the administration would be forthcoming in its review of documents related to Epstein.





The Epstein Conspiracy Is the Horror Story of Our Age. The conspiracy theory captures our anxieties about how power really works, but the boring version might say more.





Justice Department Told Trump in May That His Name Is Among Many in the Epstein Files. Bondi also told president at the meeting that Justice decided to not release more Jeffrey Epstein documents because of the presence of child pornography and the need to protect victims





