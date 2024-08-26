InfoWars - Sunday Night Live - Kamala Camp & MSM Scrambling as More Dems Set to Join Trump’s ‘Unity Government’ - 8-25-202423

Chase Geiser breaks down how the media and Harris campaign are completely freaking out over RFK Jr. revealing that more disillusioned Democrats are poised to join the fold of Donald Trump’s “unity government.” We’ll also discuss the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov by French authorities for refusing to censor speech and the Democrats’ insane plan to provide free housing and medical care to illegal aliens. Tune in now!

Wear a piece of history with the official Infowars ‘Trump Bulletproof Shirt’ that has emablazoned on it the most iconic image of our time! Defy globalist by pre-ordering this comfortable made-in-America shirt TODAY!