InfoWars - Sunday Night Live - Kamala Camp & MSM Scrambling as More Dems Set to Join Trump’s ‘Unity Government’ - 8-25-202423
84 views • 8 months ago

Chase Geiser breaks down how the media and Harris campaign are completely freaking out over RFK Jr. revealing that more disillusioned Democrats are poised to join the fold of Donald Trump’s “unity government.” We’ll also discuss the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov by French authorities for refusing to censor speech and the Democrats’ insane plan to provide free housing and medical care to illegal aliens. Tune in now!

infowarsmediaharristelegramchase geiserpavel durovunity government
