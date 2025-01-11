“I Don’t Believe It!”: Emotional Mother Confronts Gavin Newsom on His Response to the Wildfires

An emotional mother personally impacted by the wildfires confronted Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday and begged him to answer how he will help Californians affected by the natural disaster.

The woman, whose daughter’s school burned down, approached the governor in her neighborhood demanding to know how he plans to aid the communities devastated by the five destructive fires that rapidly spread across parts of Los Angeles. Newsom claimed he was attempting to call President Joe Biden, leading the woman to bluntly tell him she did not believe he was about to call the president.

“Can I hear it? Because I don’t believe it,” the woman said. Newsom claimed that he tried “five times” to make the call, prompting the mother to ask why the president was not taking his calls.

“It’s not going through, so I have to get cell service,” Newsom explained.

“Let’s get it, let’s get it, I want to be here when you call the president,” she responded.

“I appreciate [that], I’m doing that right now and we need to get immediate reimbursements, individual assistance to help you. I’m devastated for you, I’m so sorry, especially for your daughter,” Newsom said.

The woman then asked Newsom why the state’s hydrants lacked the water needed to put out the fires. The governor assured her that he is taking all of the necessary steps to provide Californians with the necessary resources before cutting the conversation short and stepping into his vehicle.

“What are you gonna do? I would fill up [the hydrants] personally you know that,” she said. “I would fill up all of the hydrants myself. But would you do that?”

“I would do whatever I can,” the governor replied.

“But you’re not,” she interjected. “I see — do you know there’s water dripping over there, governor? There’s water coming out of there, you can use it.”

“I appreciate that, I’m gonna make the call to address everything I can right now, including making sure people are safe,” the governor answered.

Source https://noqreport.com/i-dont-believe-it-emotional-mother-confronts-gruesome-newsom-on-his-response-to-the-wildfires/

