Israel: God’s Prophetic Timepiece 01/19/2024

If you want to know the future, if you want to know what’s coming, the first thing we should look at is Israel and what the Bible says about Israel. Today Pastor Stan is going to do just that!
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.