TKTV - Traumata - Wort am Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)
10 views • 07/02/2023
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
00:02:29 Einleitung
00:06:01 Etymologie Deutsch
00:09:28 Etymologie im Vergleich
00:27:03 Diskurs & Überlegungen
00:39:48 jedermanns Traumata
00:39:48 männliche Traumata
00:49:11 weibliche Traumata
01:10:24 weitere allgemeine Traumata
01:04:36 sexuelle Gewalt in der Schweizerischen Gesetzgebung
01:10:24 weitere allgemeine Traumata
01:22:21 Lipton, der Schwamm und die Waisen
01:32:12 Von Hexen, Ritualen, Magie, Zauber und anderem okkultem
01:33:46 Im Brockhaus
01:42:31 Schlusswort
