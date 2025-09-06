⚡⚡⚡ ALERT! MARK OF THE BEAST ECLIPSE ON SEPTEMBER 7TH 2025 ⚡⚡⚡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
is this a prophetical sign I'm going to have to say absolutely yes. watch this short video and you will see within a couple minutes just how serious the sign on September 7th 2025 is going to be. and this eclipse will be seen in totality over Jerusalem. this is a must to see
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL
VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12
OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS
NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU