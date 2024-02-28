P.E.I. councillor faces removal for sharing the wrong opinion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Prince Edward Island municipal councillor John Robertson is facing potential removal for publicly challenging the narrative surrounding alleged mass graves at residential schools, citing doubts about the evidence and media portrayal. Canadian Constitution Foundation lawyer Josh Dehaas joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss the potential implications for freedom of speech and political dissent in Canada.