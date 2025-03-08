Sign in EXCLUSIVE: Zephaniah 2 Prophecy Reveals STUNNING Future Of Gaza | Rosenberg Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On The Rosenberg Report, host Joel Rosenberg shares how ancient Bible prophecy sheds light on the future of the Gaza Strip. Rosenberg outlines Zephaniah 2 which describes Gaza's abandonment and return to Israel, and the striking parallels of the prophecy and President Donald Trump's vision for Gaza. Could we see this prophecy be fulfilled in modern times?