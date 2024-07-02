Cory Hughes Interview - Was Israel Behind The Assassination Of JFK?

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!







Joining me today is author, researcher, and "corrector of historical error", Cory Hughes. Cory has dedicated himself to the pursuit of truth around what he believes is the most important event in US history, the assassination of JFK, and the main culprit he believes is responsible, the Israeli Zionist government. Today we discuss this important topic in the light of the ongoing war on occupied Palestine, and the rapidly shifting awareness around Israeli involvement in major events (such the USS Liberty) as well as the growing understanding that AIPAC is a foreign agent with undue influence over US policy. We discuss Israel's connections to the mafia, to the use of sexual blackmail networks, and much more.





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/cory-huges-interview-jfk-7-1-24





