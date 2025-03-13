Scripture points to the Antichrist coming March 20th (cloned JFK).

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video gives a timeline of 13 bible prophetic day counts. Nine of these 13 scriptural day counts have already occurred, which adds strong creditability that the remaining 4 scriptural day counts will be fulfilled as shown. Second coming on Yom Kippur 2028 minus the 1290 day count of Daniel 12:12, gives us the date of March 20th this year for the Devil and his angels to be cast down to the earth, and for the antichrist to appear this same day.