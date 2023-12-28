Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Always Feel Weirded Out or Nauseous 🤢- Watching a Mega Soy like 🤡Graham Constantly trying to Act Tough..."Hit Iran... blow it off the map"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
75 views
Published 2 months ago

🤡 We always feel weirded out watching a Mega Soy like Graham constantly act tough...

Lindsay Graham - "Hit Iran... blow it off the map"

Adding:

VENEZUELA LAUNCHES MILITARY EXERCISES OVER BRIT WARSHIP: More than 5,600 soldiers to conduct "defensive exercise" after UK sends warship to back former colony Guyana in land dispute with Venezuela. @intel republic

We're launching joint action of defensive nature in response to provocation and threat of United Kingdom against peace and sovereignty of our country - Venezuelan Prez Maduro.

-

What's British warship doing nearly 7,000KMs away from England?  Looking for tea?

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket