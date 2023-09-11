September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor (40-min Summary) [2016 - Massimo Mazzucco]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/-v_JMHSv6uM https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-a:c
Buy the DVD: https://www.luogocomune.net/shop/films-in-english
https://www.luogocomune.net
https://www.youtube.com/user/luogocomune2
https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5
https://t.me/s/luogocomune2
"September 11 The New Pearl Harbor - A summary" is a 40-min. presentation of the documentary by the same title, which is 5 hours long.
The original film contains the entire history of the debate on 9/11, seen from both sides of the aisle -- the 9/11 Truth Movement and the "Debunkers" worldwide.
This summary is intended only as an introduction to the complete film, and not as a stand-alone piece on 9/11.
One way or another, please circulate this material.
Thanks.
Massimo Mazzucco.