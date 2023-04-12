BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Beat the Midday Slump with Guest Matt Schomburg
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
0
28 views • 04/12/2023

Your most productive years are still ahead of you, yet it’s hard to be productive when you run out of energy midday!

At 45, Matt found himself feeling tired at around 2:00pm every day. As a local State Farm agent, a husband, and father of 4, Matt knew he needed to make a change. After receiving a glowing referral from his business coach, Coach Burt, Matt visited the Hotze Health & Wellness Center in October 2022 in hopes of renewing his energy.


Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Matt Schomburg, as they discuss Matt’s journey from dragging to thriving! In five short months, Matt is sleeping better, wakes up energized, and maintains his energy levels all day long without any midday slump. Learn more about Matt’s testimony and how natural solutions changed his life for the better.


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

Keywords
mens healthdr steven hotzewellness revolution
