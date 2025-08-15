Judge Andrew Napolitano explains why Alaska summit is unlikely to lead to immediate peace

💬 The US is “in no position to consent to the very reasonable, intellectually honest and consistent Russian demands” in Ukraine, and its officials don’t seem to fully understand or appreciate Russia’s national security needs, the veteran journalist and host of the Judging Freedom podcast told Sputnik.

On another clip: Putin’s got the upper hand in Alaska talks: Judge Andrew Napolitano

💬 The Russian military is “very close to achieving its objectives” in the special military operation, the US knows it, and that puts “President Putin in what Americans call the catbird seat,” the veteran journalist and host of the Judging Freedom podcast told Sputnik.

Adding, and like the Judge was saying about NATO:

Head of NATO's Joint Armed Forces in Europe, USAF Gen. Alexus Grynkewich is also in Alaska - CNN

Will ‘provide military advice’ to Trump & Pentagon Chief in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict