OMG and Attorney Mike Yoder filed a lawsuit against Hawaii Governor
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
96 views • 09/19/2023

O'Keefe Media Group


Sep 15, 2023


Lawsuit filed against Hawaii Governor to invalidate the criminalization of protected First Amendment activity. Yoder's mission is twofold: End the suppression of electronic media and eliminate criminal provisions against free speech. It's all about preserving land and liberty and if the government isn't kept in check, they can go unhinged


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnnSDYFI7fY

free speechlawsuitfirst amendmenthawaiigovernoromgattorneyjames okeefesuppressionmike yoderokeefe media groupinvalidatecriminilizationelectronic mediaeliminate criminal provisionspreserving landlibert
