OMG and Attorney Mike Yoder filed a lawsuit against Hawaii Governor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
Sep 15, 2023
Lawsuit filed against Hawaii Governor to invalidate the criminalization of protected First Amendment activity. Yoder's mission is twofold: End the suppression of electronic media and eliminate criminal provisions against free speech. It's all about preserving land and liberty and if the government isn't kept in check, they can go unhinged
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnnSDYFI7fY