BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Operation Amber Alert’ Reveals the Biden Admin’s Child Trafficking Network and Republican Collusion
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
81 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 4 months ago

Documentary filmmaker Ryan Matta’s recent film, Operation Amber Alert, criticized the Biden administration for allowing 323,000 migrant children to disappear into the US; an average of 252 children went missing per day under Biden and Kamala Harris.

Matta’s film exposes that US Border Patrol Agents created public-private partnerships with Mexican drug cartels to traffic unaccompanied minor children into the US. He said that corrupt Border Patrol agents became mules, HHS employees became child traffickers and stash houses were NGOs. The “sponsors” were the buyers of the children.

Many children were savagely raped and beaten into compliance. The program was a Democrat agenda funded by Republicans.

The trafficking was engineered by former Homeland Security director, Alejandro Mayorkas, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), Robin Dunn Marcos who need to be held accountable for their roles in child trafficking and crimes against humanity.

Eye opening documentary that names the organizations, how they work and the steps involved turning Washington, D.C. into the driving force of the largest child trafficking network in the world.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationchild traffickingchild sex traffickinggovernment corruptionpolitics and current eventsbiden administrationmayorkas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy