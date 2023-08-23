X22 REPORT Ep. 3146a - People Are Now Realizing That They Are Now Slaves To The [CB] System, Change Is Coming

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3146a - August 22, 2023

People Are Now Realizing That They Are Now Slaves To The [CB] System, Change Is Coming





The [WEF] is pushing everything they have to convince the world that climate change is real, and the way they are doing this is with fire. The people are not buying this. 14 US cities are on board with GND, these are all left cities, this will fail. The people are now seeing that the [CB] enslaves them, they work to pay bills.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





