Top 10 Richest Banks In The World - Οι 10 πλουσιότερες τράπεζες του κόσμου
Ntinos Hlios
Ntinos Hlios
38 views • 11/23/2023

Original Video - Αρχικό βίντεο: • Top 10 Richest Banks In The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hacbDFyklec


Original Channel - Αρχικό κανάλι:

 / @alux

https://www.youtube.com/@alux


Original text - Αρχικό κείμενο:


We Ranked the Top 10 Richest Banks in the World Right Now!

• Read the full article here: https://www.alux.com/richest-banks-in-the-world-top-10/


When you're thinking about money and wealth is hard not to include in that equation Banks. Someone said: Money makes the world go round" and banks, well, that's where money likes to hang out.


Every Aluxer we've met has close relations to at least one bank which makes it possible for us to enjoy life to the fullest.


#2 *** HSBC Holdings is previously known as The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation which was founded in 1865 in Hong Kong. However, in 1991-1992, after acquiring Midland Bank The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation moved it's headquarters to London because it was much better from a financial and strategic point of view. This is the moment when the bank kind of re-branded itself and became HSBC Holdings the bank that you know today.


With that said, we'd like you to enjoy our latest video on: the top ten richest banks in the world.


Here we're answering questions like;

• Which is the richest bank in the world?!

• How much money do the top banks have?!

• Is Bank of America the richest bank in the world?!

• Who owns the richest bank in the world?

• How much money does the richest bank have?!



Say Hello on:

https://www.instagram.com/aluxcom/

https://twitter.com/aluxcom

https://www.facebook.com/ealuxe/

SUBSCRIBE to ALUX: https://goo.gl/KPRQT8


WATCH MORE VIDEOS ON ALUX.COM!

Most Expensive Things: https://goo.gl/09XcYJ


Luxury Cars: https://goo.gl/eOUgfS


Becoming a Billionaire: https://goo.gl/rRLgJI


World's Richest: https://goo.gl/m6emkX


Inspiring People: https://goo.gl/KxqTdL


Travel the World: https://goo.gl/g5BGmm


Dark Luxury: https://goo.gl/20ZsSt


Celebrity Videos: https://goo.gl/0cs6sx


Businesses & Brands: https://goo.gl/otHsTB

--

Alux.com is the largest community of luxury & fine living enthusiasts in the world. We are the #1 online resource for ranking the most expensive things in the world and frequently refferenced in publications such as Forbes, USAToday, Wikipedia and many more, as the GO-TO destination for luxury content!


Our website: https://www.alux.com is the largest social network for people who are passionate about LUXURY! Join today!


