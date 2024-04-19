Luz and the Prophecy of the Great War 3 & Israel, The Spark of the Great War!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 19, 2024





Jesus revealed to Luz de Maria in January, 2009: The third world war, is at the door. Just as Israel began the covenant, so now, through the conflicts there, the spark of the great war will begin. Again on the 11th of April, 2024, Our Lord reminds her of this imminent prophecy that is taking place before our eyes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC9VAFRjeZE