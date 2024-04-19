Luz and the Prophecy of the Great War 3 & Israel, The Spark of the Great War!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Apr 19, 2024
Jesus revealed to Luz de Maria in January, 2009: The third world war, is at the door. Just as Israel began the covenant, so now, through the conflicts there, the spark of the great war will begin. Again on the 11th of April, 2024, Our Lord reminds her of this imminent prophecy that is taking place before our eyes.
See the booklet of healing natural remedies here:
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/ingles/especiales/plantasmedicinales.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC9VAFRjeZE