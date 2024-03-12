© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Aren’t Even Hiding It Anymore. California Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority Announced 4 Year Cloud Seeding Weather Modification Program
They’ll Be Spraying Silver Iodide Into Our Atmosphere Linked To Respiratory Disease, Permanent Lung Damage, Cardiac Arrest, Argyrosis, Methemoglobinemia, Anxiety, Seizures, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea & Prolonged Exposure To Silver Iodide Can Cause Argyria, A Condition Where Silver Deposits In The Tissues, Causing Them To Turn Blue Or Gray