Election Day!

Safe & Secure?
* Confidence is maintained with voter ID and no harvesting; as well as by counting votes ahead of time and giving results that night.
* There will be voter fraud.
* It needs to be investigated, invalidated and prosecuted.
* The cheating machine is entrenched.
* We need cameras everywhere.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (7 November 2023)