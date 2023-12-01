Gaza Strip - The Moment of the Israeli Strikes in Rafah this Morning

The moment of the Israeli strikes in Rafah this morning.

Adding:

Today’s Al Qassam Statements:





11:24 AM: Al-Qassam Brigades bomb Ashkelon, Sderot, and Beersheba with rockets in response to targeting civilians





11:28 AM: Al-Qassam Brigades destroy enemy forces’ concentrations northwest of Gaza City with bursts of 114 mm “Rajum” missile system and heavy-caliber mortar shells.





12:48 PM: Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with a “Shawaz” device north of Gaza City





1:41 PM: Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier carrying a number of soldiers with a “Tandum” shell and machine guns north of Gaza City.





2:20 PM: Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the "Ra'im" military base with a missile barrage





2:46 PM: Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the occupied city of Netivot with a missile barrage





4:17 PM: Al-Qassam Brigades destroy enemy forces’ concentrations north and south of Gaza City with dozens of heavy-caliber mortar shells.





4:22 PM: Al-Qassam Brigades bombard occupied Ashdod with a missile barrage in response to targeting civilians





4:24 PM: Al-Qassam Mujahideen were able to target a Zionist foot force stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun with 4 anti-personnel and anti-fortification shells.





