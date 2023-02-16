⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 16, 2023.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (16 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the active operations of the units and artillery, conducted by the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Krakhmalnoye, and Olshana (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, and 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the firepower operations, conducted by the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickups, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with BM-21 Grad MLRS, 2 D-20 howitzers, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, supported by the artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 135 Ukrainian personnel, 2 launching ramps for HIMARS MLRS, 3 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30), 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar station have been eliminated.





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 54th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the firepower operations, conducted by the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Ugledar and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 55 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.





💥 In Kherson direction, the counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.





◽️ 4 ordnance depots of 123rd and 126th territorial defence brigades have been destroyed near Kherson, Dudchany, and Berislav.





💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised the command posts of 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Avdeyevka, 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Uglesborochnaya, 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Malinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 92 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 118 areas.





◽️ 1 depot of fuel and lubricants for AFU military hardware has been destroyed near Poltava.





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Doroshovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ 4 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS MLRS, have been intercepted, as well as 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Stelmakhovka, Zhovtnevoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Aleksandrovka, Novomayorskoye, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Konovalova, Yablokovo (Zaporozhye region), Kalanchak (Kherson region), and Kislovka (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 385 airplanes, 209 helicopters, 3,152 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 air defence missile systems, 7,891 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,024 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,111 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,407 units of special military equipment have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.