Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 8 September 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one assault regiment, one air assault regiment of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Stepnoye, Novaya Sech, Leninskoye, Sadki, Mogritsa, and Yunakovka (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, units of one AFU motorised infantry brigade near Volchansk (Kharkov region) were hit.

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 23 motor vehicles, and one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system. Nine ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU, and one national guard brigade close to Velikaya Shapovka (Kharkov region), Yarovaya and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to more than 240 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including three Western-made vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Four electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Seversk, Minkovka, Chervonoye, Kurtovka and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 170 troops, two tanks, four motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations, one materiel depot were eliminated.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one infantry brigade, one assault brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the AFU, two marine brigades, and one national guard brigade were hit near Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Grishino, and Rodinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 455 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Russian units engaged three mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Orestopol, Novopetrovskoye, Sosnovka (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Olgovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 215 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 troops, four motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Six electronic warfare stations and three ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

✈️ Operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces have inflicted damage on an energy facility, which provided operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises; air defence radar stations, a workshop of uncrewed surface vehicles, command and control posts and launch points of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 136 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down two guided aerial bombs and 195 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 666 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 82,445 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 627 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,004 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,590 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 29,376 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 41,319 units of support military vehicles.