Rick Wiles Exposes the Golden Calf - Christian Zionism

Here are the other videos of mine that were referred to in this video if you are interested:
John Nelson Darby's Haunted Castle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75U6K8r9qJI&t=755s&ab_channel=FreedFromEvil
John Nelson Darby, Freemasonry & the Pyramids https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZIf7OkN49A&ab_channel=FreedFromEvil
Rick Wiles Shares the Reason Dispensationalism was Created https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNCJISNo5pA&t=8s&ab_channel=FreedFromEvil