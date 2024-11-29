Speaking Naturally | An Interview with Sharyl Attkisson - Journalist and Best Selling Author

Rob Verkerk PhD chews the fat with Sharyl Attkisson over her new bestseller, Follow the Science, where she details the deliberate takeover of the media.









Sharyl’s Website

https://sharylattkisson.com/





Order Sharyl’s new book Follow The Science here:

https://www.amazon.com/Follow-Science-Sharyl-Attkisson/dp/0063314916/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

















Opening and Closing Music courtesy of Dave Balen and Jim McCarty

https://wingedheartrecords.com/music-and-healing













For more information:





SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

https://www.anhinternational.org/#subscribe





SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education work





Visit our WEBSITE

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

https://www.anhinternational.org/





SOCIAL MEDIA

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

https://www.facebook.com/ANHInternational

https://twitter.com/anhcampaign/

https://www.instagram.com/anhintl/?hl=en





The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.





SUPPORT OUR WORK

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!

https://www.anhinternational.org/donate



