R.A.M. | Enlightenment, Evil, And The state of the world | Episode 1

Randall Harrison speaks on enlightenment, evil, and the state of the world. Enlightenment is the only solution to conquering evil. The conspiracy against mankind Is absolute and has been for hundreds of years. We must organize in order to oppose.
