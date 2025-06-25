Blessings Are Miracles

Blessing Are Miracles -Trisha Knaff

Trisha Knaff has had an amazing journey, from being dependent on a drug habit to get her through the day, to learning to extend a helping hand to those in need. Some helped her when she needed it the most, and she turned around and took that experience to a new level. Join in as she tells her amazing story, and see the infectious love and joy that lights up her smile as she shares what she does, and both how and why she does it. Please donate to this ministry. There is a huge need due to all the tornados, storms, and power outages they’ve experienced in their area.

Calling all community members!!! We need your help now more than ever!!! Our families in need within our communities needs you!!! We can't do this without you and everything counts even just a share!!! Thank you and God Bless

https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3ILTP6GFPKPRN?ref_=cm_sw_r_mwn_ggr-subnav-share_21025Y1WFA88J6BTL6KA_1&language=en-US

