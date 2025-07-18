Quantum Physics: The Blueprint that Bridges Science, Spiritualty & Reality w/ Ian Mitchell & Philipp

Sign up for the Quantum Webinar on Wednesday July 23rd at https://SarahWestall.com/Quantum

In this powerful episode, Ian Mitchell and Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling return to explore the revolutionary field of quantum energy—not just as a scientific breakthrough, but as the foundation of all science itself. Backed by world-leading studies and real-world application, they share compelling evidence that quantum energy is not only reshaping our understanding of physical reality, but also providing a scientific explanation for what has long been dismissed as “spiritual” or “woo woo.”

From quantum fields to consciousness, this conversation bridges the gap between science and the mystical—offering a unified view of how everything is connected. If you’ve ever wondered how energy, intention, and the unseen forces of life actually work, this episode will challenge your assumptions and expand your perspective.

