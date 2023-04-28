BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CrossTalk: DeSantis Signs Hate Speech Law in Israel, Criminalizing The Great Commission
52 views • 04/28/2023

Cross Talk News


Apr 27, 2023


Today on CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Sam Pinkelman detail the terrible repercussions against free speech and evangelism which will be caused by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing the "Hate Speech" bill in Israel. We detail the important history of Jewish terrorism, including condemnation by Albert Einstein, and the only time in history where a radical pamphlet almost killed someone: the attempted bombing of London in 1947 by a Zionist rabbi.


Support The Sponsors!


PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk


Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ktstm-live-8pm-crosstalk-desantis-signs-hate-speech-law-in-israel-criminalizing-t.html


free speechnewsfloridachristiansisraelgovernor1947evangelismalbert einsteindesantisedward szallgreat commissionjewish terrorismcross talksam pinkelmancriminalizinghate speech lawradical pampletbombing of londonzionist rabbi
