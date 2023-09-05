NATO is Baffled - How Do The Russians Do It!?! Russia Sent Its Latest APC 'BTR-82UA' to Ukraine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While Western military and experts continue to study and analyze samples of the latest Russian weapons presented at the International Military-Technical Forum 'ARMY-2023', the Russian Defense Ministry has decided to gradually begin introducing the latest Russian weapons into the combat zone. The main goal of the Russian military is not only to strengthen the combat-ready units of the Russian army but also to conduct an appropriate analysis of the capabilities of the latest Russian weapons in real combat conditions.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN