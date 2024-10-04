BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When You Are Grieving a Person Who Passes, Experiencing vs Holding on to Grief and How It Affects the Person Who's Passed, Earthbound Spirits
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
95 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 7 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/fiHP5obKDKs

20100822 Spirit Life - What Happens When You Die Introduction S2


Cut:

45m49s - 47m32s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL THAT GRIEF FULLY RATHER THAN TO PROJECT IT AT THE PERSON WANTING THEM BACK. BECAUSE EVERY TIME YOU WANT THEM BACK, YOU ARE ACTUALLY STOPPING THEM FROM LIVING THEIR LIFE IN THE SPIRIT WORLD. THEY’LL FEEL DRAWN TO COME BACK TO YOU. UNLESS THEY’VE HEALED A LOT OF THEIR EMOTION, THEY’LL FEEL DRAWN TO COME BACK TO YOU.”

@ 47m03s


Keywords
wisdomsimpleearthbound spiritssoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agesoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythinggrieving loved onesgrief projectiongrief healing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy