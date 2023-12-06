SHaDoWCa7 sings Beneath a Phrygian Sky (Loreena McKennitt)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7's original upload of this song was posted to the internet on July 26, 2012.

Lyrics: Beneath a Phrygian Sky

The moonlight is was dancing on the waves out on the sea,

The stars of Heaven hovered in a shimmering galaxy,

A voice from down the ages so haunting in its song,

These ancient stones will tell us that our love must make us strong.

The breeze it wrapped around me as I stood there on the shore,

And listened to this voice like I had never heard before,

Our battles they may find us no choice may ours to be,

But hold the banner proudly, the truth will set us free.

My mind was called across the years of rages and of strife,

And of all the human misery and of all the waste of life,

We wondered where our God was in the face of so much pain,

And I looked up to the stars above to find You once again.

We traveled the wide oceans heard many call Your name,

With sword and gun and hatred it all seemed much the same,

Some used Your name for glory some used it for their gain,

Yet when liberty lay wanting no lives were lost in vain.

Is it not our place to wonder as the sky does weep with tears,

And all the living creatures look on with mortal fear,|

It is ours to hold the banner it is ours to hold it long,

It is ours to carry forward, our love must make us strong.

And as the warm wind carried its song into the night,

I closed my eyes and tarried until the morning light,

As the last star shimmered and the new sun's day gave birth,

It was in this magic moment came this prayer for mother earth.

The moonlight is was dancing on the waves out on the sea,

The stars of Heaven hovered in a shimmering galaxy,

A voice from down the ages so haunting in its song,

These ancient stones will tell us that our love must make us strong