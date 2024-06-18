Appalling vaccine injury (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Dr. John Campbell at:-
https://youtu.be/re2rTfCWuVg?si=U37OEtbAdqx-TGHv
18 May 2024
Brianne Dressen, first US lawsuit against AstraZeneca
Covid Vaccine Injury Global Study: www.react19.org/study
Covid vaccine injury medical expense fund: www.react19.org/donate
AstraZeneca Lawsuit
Full Complaint: https://aboutblaw.com/bd0D
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/astrazeneca-sued-over-covid-19-vaccine-clinical-trial-injury
Vaccine trial patient files first US lawsuit against AstraZeneca
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/05/13/vaccine-trial-patient-files-us-lawsuit-against-astrazeneca/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13416585/utah-teacher-astrazeneca-lawsuit-covid-vaccine-disabled.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/utah-mom-sues-astrazeneca-claiming-she-was-left-permanently-disabled-in-covid-vaccine-trial/ar-BB1mmASM
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/astrazeneca-sued-over-covid-19-vaccine-clinical-trial-injury
Phase 3 Safety and Efficacy of AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2105290
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32623-4/fulltext