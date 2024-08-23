Michigan Fair Elections - Patrice Johnson

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Patrice Johnson of Michigan Fair Elections joins Eileen to talk about the importance of each vote, educating citizens about the Local Task Force and why everyone who wants to save our country needs to get involved. She says, "Make it too big to rig!" To learn more, go to MIFairEletions.org





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/